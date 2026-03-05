Advertisement
  3. Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Himalayan nation votes in first polls after Gen Z protests; counting shortly
Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Himalayan nation votes in first polls after Gen Z protests; counting shortly

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: This was the first election that was held in the Himalayan nation following the Gen Z protests in the country that toppled the government of KP Sharma Oli. These elections witnessed a participation of 65 political parties.

Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli casts his vote for Nepal elections 2026.
Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli casts his vote for Nepal elections 2026. Image Source : ANI
Kathmandu:

Nearly six months after the Gen Z protest that rocked the Himalayan nation and toppled the government of KP Sharma Oli, Nepal is all set to get a new prime minister. The polling for the elections began around 7 am local time on Thursday and will continue till 5 pm. Once the polling ends, the counting of votes will begin once the polling ends. 

In these elections, former rapper Balendra Shah-led Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) is the new entrant and has reportedly posed a challenge to the Nepali Congress party and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist). The RSP, which was formed in 2022, had received massive support during the Gen Z protests, with Balendra Shah emerging as a prime ministerial candidate if the party wins the elections. 

Meanwhile, other parties that are in the fray for these elections are CPN-UML, Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre).

These elections are being held to elect 275 members of the Nepal's House of Representatives. According to Nepal's election commission, 65 political parties in total were in fray, and around 3,406 candidates are contesting the 165 directly elected constituencies. On the other hand, 3,135 candidates are vying for 110 proportional representation constituencies. The poll body had also deployed around 3 lakh security personnel and sealed the India-Nepal border to ensure that law and order is maintained. 

 

Live updates :Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 4:51 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    275 seats, 18.9 million voters: Nepal votes in first polls after Gen Z protests | Key points

    Voters in Nepal started to reach polling booths in all 165 constituencies amid tight security to cast their vote in the crucial general election, the first since a violent Gen Z protest that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government last year. Click here to read more.

  • 4:42 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    58% turnout recorded till 3 pm

    Till 3 pm (local time), Nepal had recorded a voter turnout of around 58 per cent, as per the country's election commission. 

  • 4:39 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Election held peacefully

    Earlier, Nepal's election commission had said that the polling was held across the country in a peaceful manner. 

    "Voting started in all the constituencies, including the southern plains, hilly area and the mountain region at 7 am. The election started in a peaceful environment across the country," said Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.

  • 4:33 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 3,000 candidates contesting 165 directly elected constituencies

    According to the election commission of Nepal, 3,406 candidates are contesting the 165 directly elected constituencies, while 3,135 candidates are vying for 110 proportional representation constituencies.

     

  • 4:32 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    3 lakh security personnel deployed

    The election commission of Nepal had deployed around 3 lakh security personnel for these elections. Besides, the India-Nepal border was also sealed for these elections. 

  • 4:31 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    65 parties in fray

    As per the election commission of Nepal, these elections witnessed a participation of around 65 political parties. However, the main parties are Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and Rastriya Swotantra Party. 

  • 4:30 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of votes to begin at 5 pm

    The counting of votes to declare the election results in Nepal will begin at 5 pm (local time). These were the first elections in the country after Gen Z protests in the country.

