Nepal Deputy PM, Pokhara Mayor sustain burn injuries in balloon explosion

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel and Pokhara Metropolitan Mayor Dhanraj Acharya sustained burn injuries due to balloon explosion during the opening ceremony of Pokhara Tourism Year on Saturday. Both were airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to Burn Hospital in Kirtipur for further treatment, ANI reports.

It is reported that the balloons which were kept ready to be released came in contact with the fire poppers and exploded.

As per the police, the incident occurred during the inauguration of Pokhara Visit Year 2025, when a hydrogen-filled balloon exploded after coming in contact with fire poppers.

Paudel suffered burns on his hand and face, while Mayor Acharya also sustained more severe injuries," Bhuwan KC, the press advisor to the minister said.