Nepal: Curfew lifted in Kathmandu after deadly pro-monarchy clashes, over 100 arrested During the violent protests, 14 buildings were set ablaze, while nine others were vandalized. Additionally, demonstrators torched nine government vehicles and damaged six private ones.

Authorities in Nepal lifted a curfew on Saturday that had been imposed following violent clashes between security forces and pro-monarchy protesters in Kathmandu’s eastern areas. The unrest, which began on Friday in the Tinkune area, led to widespread destruction and casualties.

Origins of protest

The protests started in the Tinkune Park area near Kathmandu Airport, where pro-monarchy supporters gathered, chanting slogans for the reinstatement of the monarchy and the establishment of a Hindu kingdom. Demonstrators called for the return of former King Gyanendra Shah, who had appealed for unity among monarchists on Democracy Day (February 19).

Tensions escalated around 3 PM when protesters attempted to move beyond the designated protest area. Security forces intervened, leading to violent clashes. Police opened fire, injuring at least one protester. In response, demonstrators broke through barricades and took to the streets, vandalising buildings and setting fire to a commercial complex and a private news channel office.

Casualties and damage

The clashes resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a journalist who was burned alive, and two pro-monarchy supporters. At least 53 police officers, 22 Armed Police Force personnel, and 35 protesters were injured in the violence.

During the demonstrations, 14 buildings were set ablaze, while nine were heavily vandalized. Protesters also torched nine government vehicles and damaged six private ones. Media organizations, including Kantipur Television and Annapurna Media House, were attacked.

Government response and arrests

In response to the violence, authorities imposed a curfew from 4:25 PM on Friday, which was lifted at 7 AM on Saturday. The police arrested 105 agitators involved in arson and vandalism. Among those detained were Rastriya Prajatantra Party General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana and party central member Rabindra Mishra. However, Durga Prasai, the key orchestrator of the protests, remains at large, according to Kathmandu District Police Range Superintendent Apil Bohara.

Political divide and security measures

Nepal’s Communist Party strongly opposes the monarchy, while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party continues to push for a Hindu kingdom. The protests gained momentum following former King Gyanendra Shah’s return to Kathmandu after a religious pilgrimage.

Following Friday’s violence, the Nepalese government issued a shoot-at-sight order to prevent further unrest. Military and police forces continue to patrol the streets, ensuring that gatherings do not take place.

Current situation

As of now, relative calm has returned to the affected areas, with senior officials including Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Home Secretary, and the police chief inspecting the scene. Authorities remain on high alert to prevent further escalations and maintain law and order in the capital.