Nepal: Massive Gen Z protests erupt in Kathmandu over social media ban, 9 dead

Kathmandu:

The Kathmandu District Administration on Monday imposed a curfew in and around New Baneshwar after clashes broke out between Gen Z protesters and police. The development comes as thousands of youths took to the street to protest against rampant corruption and the government’s recent decision to ban 26 unregistered social media platforms that include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat. The situation escalated as the protesters broke into a restricted area. Nine people have died while others were injured in the police firing during the New Baneshwar protest, and they were taken to Everest, Civil and other hospitals. Activists have set up a first aid camp in Maitighar.

The curfew, imposed by Chief District Officer of Kathmandu Chhabilal Rijal under Section 6 of the Local Administration Act, is effective from 12:30 pm to 10 pm on Monday.

Curfew imposed in Kathmandu: Check guidelines

The curfew order covers New Baneshwar Chowk westward to Everest Hotel and Bijulibazar Arch Bridge, and from New Baneshwar Chowk eastward via Min Bhawan and Shantinagar to Tinkune Chowk.

Curfew also applies from New Baneshwar Chowk northward through Eyeplex Mall to Ratna Rajya Secondary School and southward via Shankhamul to Shankhamul Bridge.

The curfew order prohibits movement, gatherings, demonstrations, or encirclements within these zones.

Earlier, security forces had set up barricades, but protesters pushed through and damaged them.

Water cannons and tear gas used to disperse protesters

To bring the situation under control, police officers responded with water cannons and tear gas, while protesters threw tree branches and water bottles, chanting slogans against the government. Some protesters have even entered the Parliament building premises in New Baneshwar.

On Sunday, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, talking about the government's decision to ban unregistered social media platforms, said the "nation being undermined can never be tolerated", even as various groups opposed the move.

Nepal bans Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: Here's why

The development comes after Nepal on Thursday banned social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, among others, for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline.

According to the notice issued by the ministry, the social media companies were given seven days from August 28 to register. Even when the deadline expired on Wednesday night, none of the large social media platforms—including Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Alphabet (YouTube), X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and LinkedIn—submitted applications.

Oli, addressing party representatives on the final day of a convention by the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), said that the party would "always oppose anomalies and arrogance and would never accept any act that undermines the nation".

Nepal is not against social media, says PM Oli

The Nepal Prime Minister said the party is not against social media, "but what cannot be accepted is those doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law," MyRepublica reported.

"The independence of the nation is greater than the loss of jobs of a handful of individuals. How can it be acceptable to defy the law, disregard the constitution, and disrespect national dignity, independence, and sovereignty?" he said.

