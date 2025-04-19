Nepal: 25 Indian tourists injured, 3 critical as bus meets accident in Pokhara due to 'brake failure' The bus accident is suspected to have been caused by brake failure, which has caused injuries to 25 Indian tourists while leaving three in critical condition.

Balrampur:

At least 25 Indian tourists were injured on Saturday when the bus ferrying them to Nepal's Pokhara met with an accident in the neighbouring country's Dang district, police said. According to the police, 19 tourists were admitted to the community health centre in Uttar Pradesh's Tulsipur, which shares a border with Nepal. Three of the injured passengers are in critical condition as they undergo treatment in a hospital in Nepal.

The accident that occurred on Friday is suspected to have been caused by a brake failure. Most of the injured passengers belong to Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi and Barabanki districts of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

After receiving information about the accident, police from Nepal's Gadhawa reached the spot and admitted the injured to a local health centre, from where 19 people were brought to Tulsipur.

Circle Officer (Tulsipur) Brijnandan Rai confirmed that 19 Indians were undergoing treatment at the local community health centre.

He added some of the injured were discharged after first aid, while the condition of three was critical and they were being treated in a Nepal hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)