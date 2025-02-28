US grants visa to family of Indian student Neelam Shinde, who is in coma The US Embassy has granted visas to the family of Indian student Neelam Shinde, who is in a coma after a serious accident. The approval came after government intervention, ensuring her family can be by her side during medical treatment.

The United States embassy has granted visas to the family of Indian student Neelam Shinde, who has been in a coma following a serious accident in the US. The approval came after intervention from the central and state governments, which helped expedite the process.

Family struggled to secure a visa initially

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Kadam, Neelam’s maternal uncle, confirmed that the family had faced difficulties in obtaining a visa initially.

“Neelam sustained major injuries and is in a coma. We were struggling to book a slot at the US Consulate through agents, but after the news spread through the media, the government stepped in to assist us,” Kadam said.

Call for easier emergency visa process

While expressing gratitude towards the Indian government, Kadam urged authorities to simplify the emergency visa process for families facing similar situations.

“The central and state governments did a commendable job in helping us. However, we request that the Indian government ease the process of obtaining an Emergency Visa so that families in distress do not have to face delays,” he added.

Neelam Shinde’s family is now set to travel to the United States to be by her side as she continues to receive medical treatment.