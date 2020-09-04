Image Source : AP Nawaz Sharif 'unlikely' to return by September 10

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is unlikely to return to the country by September 10 to face cases against him as his surgery in London is said to take place this month, the media reported on Friday.

"Sharif's treatment in London is scheduled in a couple of weeks. How can he return home leaving his treatment in midway? Neither the Sharif family nor the party is ready to compromise on his health and they want him to return after completion of his treatment," an informed source told Dawn news on Thursday.

He said the Sharif family had been in consultation with its legal team and weighing options like filing an appeal against the court's decision (directing him to return by September 10) or submitting ‘fresh medical reports and upcoming treatment schedule' on next hearing of the case.

The source further said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwarts had also requested the former premier "get well first" before making up his mind to return home to face cases and take part in politics.

PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has also hinted at no "immediate plan to return".

Last week, the Islamabad High Court had directed the three-time former premier to appear before the court and surrender to the authorities by September 10 or face legal proceedings for absconsion, Dawn news reported.

Nawaz Sharif had left for London in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week permission to go abroad for his treatment.

He had submitted an undertaking to the court citing his record of facing the law and justice that he would return within four weeks or as soon as he was declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

