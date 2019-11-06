Image Source : AP/ANI Nawaz Sharif being given Polonium to die slow death, claims MQM founder Altaf Hussain

Altaf Hussain, the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), makes a sensational claim that former Pakistani Prime Minister has been given polonium on Wednesday.

Hussain stated that famed Palestinian President Yasser Arafat died in a similar way in 2004.

Hussain took to Twitter and said: "Lower platelet count in Nawaj Sharif's body! A known fact is that 'Polonium' (radioactive element) is used to eliminate enemies. It acts as a slow poison and destroys platelets. Only specialised radioactive laboratories can verify it. International laboratory must examine it."

Meanwhile, Hussain posted a research article-- "Polonium-A Perfect Poison'-- on his Twitter handle after various Twitter users questioned the validity of his claim.

He tweeted: "Dear Students & Followers! Here is my research article on 'Polonium-A Perfect Poison" in reply to questions put up by people about my 2nd November 2019 tweet regarding #Polonium. I tried my level best to give answers on this important subject. Please read it thoroughly."

Interestingly, Hussain also explained about Polonium and the symptoms and treatment of its poisoning.

Radiations from Polonium destroys DNA and can lead to cancer. Its carcinogenic properties can lead to lung cancer if inhaled.

On Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif was discharged from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and was shifted to his residence.

On October 22, Sharif was admitted to SIMS after his health conditions worsened drastically due to "critically" low platelet counts.

