Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by activists of Imran Khan's PTI

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif was attacked in London last night, a day ahead of current PM Imran Khan's no-confidence vote today. As per Pakistani media, the attackers were affiliated with Imran Khan's Tehreek-E-Insaaf (PTI) party.

Ahmad Noorani, a reporter with Fact Focus in Pakistan, said on Twitter that Nawaz Sharif was attacked by an activist of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The journalist informed that Nawaz Sharif's guard was injured in the attack. His daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemned the attack and called for the arrest of the PTI activists, including Imran Khan.

"Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK (Imran Khan) included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement & sedition. Will be Insha’Allah. None of them should be spared." she tweeted.

Imran Khan's political future will be decided today as he faces a no-confidence motion against him. If the motion succeeds, Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) will be a top contender for the post of prime minister.

The motion was tabled in the National Assembly about a week ago. The vote will be held today at 11:30 am in Islamabad.

