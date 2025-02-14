NASA reveals probable date of Sunita Williams, Butch Willmore's return to Earth from ISS | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams to return from ISS: Sunita Williams, the Indian-origin NASA astronaut, and her colleague Butch Willmore are set to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) earlier than expected, with a probable date of March 19. The astronauts will be making their journey back to Earth after spending almost 10 months in space. Both Williams and Wilmore have been stuck in space since last September as there was some technical issue with Boeing's Starliner that was used to take them to the ISS.

Williams, 59, and Wilmore went on what was meant to be an eight-day mission to the ISS aboard Boeing's Starliner in June 2024. However, technical issues including helium leaks and thruster malfunctions meant that the Starliner was unsafe for their return.

NASA plans to bring them back to Earth in late March aboard a spaceship built by SpaceX, a rival company of Boeing. Despite these setbacks, the astronauts have continued their work aboard the ISS while awaiting a safe journey home.