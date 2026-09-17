PM Modi's 76th birthday: Russian President Vladimir Putin, US extend greetings

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, praising his contribution to strengthening the 'special and privileged strategic partnership' between India and Russia.

In a message shared by the Russian Embassy in India, Putin said PM Modi enjoys 'deep respect' among his compatriots and 'great authority' on the global stage. He also thanked the Prime Minister for the 'warm and cordial welcome and hospitality' extended to him and the Russian delegation during his visit to New Delhi last week.

"You are rightly enjoying deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia. I would like to express my gratitude for the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation during my visit to New Delhi last week," Putin said.

Putin described their talks as 'substantive, frank, and productive' and said the discussions demonstrated PM Modi's 'political wisdom and foresight'. "The talks we held were undoubtedly substantive, frank, and productive. As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight. We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations," he added.

US Embassy extends greetings on behalf of Trump

The US Embassy in India extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 76th birthday, conveying greetings on behalf of US President Donald Trump. In a post on X, the Embassy extended its wishes to PM Modi for good health and happiness in the year ahead.

"On behalf of President Donald Trump, we wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the health and happiness in the coming year!" the post read.

Foreign envoys extend birthday greetings

Meanwhile, foreign envoys to India also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the warmth and strength of India's ties with their respective countries and expressing wishes for his good health, happiness and continued success.

Slovak Ambassador to India Robert Maxian, in a post on X, recalled Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Slovakia and described the warmth and friendship shared during the visit.

Japan's Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi, linking the occasion with the India-Japan partnership and the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green also conveyed his greetings, referring to Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Australia and the relationship between the two countries.

PM Modi's 76th birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

The BJP has announced that lamps will be lit at homes as part of the programme, with the initiative intended to mark PM Modi’s years in public service.

The BJP's campaign is scheduled to continue for a month and includes service-oriented activities and public outreach. The campaign includes blood donation camps, exhibitions, seminars, cleanliness drives, youth programmes, and other initiatives among the planned activities.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, Prime Minister Modi turned 76 on Thursday. He is set to complete 25 uninterrupted years in public office on October 7, marking a political journey that began when he took the oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 before becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

He took the oath as the Prime Minister of India in 2014, becoming the first person born after India's Independence to hold the country’s top executive office.

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