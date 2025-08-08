Narco-trafficking case: Trump doubles bounty on Venezuelan President Maduro to $50 million Despite international condemnation, including from the US, the EU and several Latin American nations, Maduro has managed to retain power. Many of these governments rejected the legitimacy of his 2024 re-election, denouncing it as fraudulent and recognising his rival as Venezuela’s rightful leader.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has doubled the bounty to USD 50 million for the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accusing him of being among the world’s most prolific narco-traffickers. Officials have alleged that Maduro collaborated with drug cartels to flood the United States with cocaine laced with fentanyl.

“Under President Trump's leadership, Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes,” AP quoted Attorney General Pam Bondi in a video statement released on Thursday.

Maduro was originally indicted in Manhattan’s federal court in 2020, during Trump’s first term, on charges of narco-terrorism and conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the US, alongside several close associates. At the time, the US had placed a USD 15 million reward on his capture. That figure was later increased to USD 25 million by the Biden administration, matching the reward once offered for Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks.

US flags Maduro’s 2024 re-election as ‘illegitimate’

Despite international condemnation, including from the US, the EU and several Latin American nations, Maduro has managed to retain power. Many of these governments rejected the legitimacy of his 2024 re-election, denouncing it as fraudulent and recognising his rival as Venezuela’s rightful leader.

Last month, the Trump administration brokered a deal that secured the release of 10 American citizens imprisoned in Caracas. In return, Venezuela agreed to accept the repatriation of dozens of its nationals who had been deported by the US to El Salvador under Trump’s stringent immigration policies. Shortly after, the White House eased restrictions, giving Chevron, a major US oil company, permission to resume drilling operations in Venezuela, activities that had previously been halted by sanctions.

US authorities seize Maduro’s assets

Bondi also revealed that US authorities have seized over USD 700 million in assets tied to Maduro, including two private aircraft. Additionally, law enforcement has traced 7 million tonnes of seized cocaine directly back to the Venezuelan leader.

As of now, Maduro’s office has not issued a response to the renewed bounty or the latest accusations.