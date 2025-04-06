'Na na na na, na na na na': White House's deportation video with pop soundtrack stokes controversy The United States continues with its crackdown on illegal immigration in the country. However, the steps taken in this regard have not remained free of controversy, with the latest being a White House video on X showcasing immigrants with pop music in the background.

In a video posted on X, the White House showcases the deportation of immigrants with UK pop group Bananarama's hit track 'Na Na Hey Hey' playing in the background. In the footage, individuals can be seen being escorted as they stand in line. The soundtrack, which gives the impression of something celebratory taking place, has attracted huge criticism from netizens, as they accuse US President Donald Trump of 'dehumanising vulnerable people'.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

One of the users referred to the incident as 'state-sponsored dehumanisation – with a soundtrack', adding, "This isn’t policy. Weaponising suffering. Mocking lives torn apart. Celebrating cruelty like it’s a game show."

"It would be great if you guys stopped with the dehumanising posts! It’s disgusting," another user said.

"This is the official White House page? What a disrespectful and shameful way the supposedly most respected office in the land is acting like. This is not what I fought for at all. It’s supposed to represent the nation professionally, what a shame", another user quipped.

The White House later, in a statement, said, "In March, Border Patrol encountered just 7,181 illegal immigrants at the southern border. Compared to the same month under Biden, that represents a 95% decrease from 2024 (137,473), a 96% decrease from 2023 (163,672), and a 97% decrease from 2022 (211,181)."