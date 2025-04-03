Myanmar locals heap praise on India for humanitarian assistance after earthquake, Mandalay CM hails efforts In the wake of the devastating earthquake of 7.7 magnitude in Myanmar, India launched Operation Brahma to help Myanmar. It set up a field hospital, which is catering to locals affected due to the calamity. Indian efforts are being praised by locals, while Mandalay CM also acknowledged Indian help.

Myanmar praises India: In the wake of India's quick response aimed at helping Myanmar after a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit the neighbouring country, the locals have heaped praises on India and its leadership. India became one of the first responders as it launched Operation Brahma, delivering 625 metric tonnes (MT) of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, setting up a field hospital, among its other relief measures.

Mandalay CM pays visit to field hospital set up by India

Chief Minister of Myanmar's Mandalay Division, Myo Aung, paid a visit to the Indian Army Field Hospital. CM Aung engaged with the patients and lauded India's humanitarian efforts during the time of the disaster, according to a statement by the Indian Army. The CM also met all admitted patients, and he offered support and expressed "deep sorrow for the injuries sustained by them and their families."

Acknowledging the Indian medical contingent's critical role in providing round-the-clock medical care to the affected population, he also extended 'heartfelt gratitude' to the Indian medical contingent.

Locals hail India's efforts

Hailing India's aid and support, Hussain, a local from Myanmar, said, "We got a great sense of relief when you came. You (Indians) are very hard-working people. We are very happy and at peace. We have benefitted a lot from the arrival of NDRF. May God shower blessings upon India and its leadership", according to New Agency ANI.

The Indian Army Field Hospital, set up under Operation Brahma, continues its unwavering commitment, reinforcing the humanitarian bond between India and Myanmar.

As of Wednesday evening, 145 patients have been treated, with 34 admitted for further care. The medical team has conducted 550 laboratory investigations, 33 X-rays, and five surgeries, ensuring comprehensive treatment for all cases, according to an Indian Army release.

Mandalay divided into four sectors, India gets Delta

Mandalay city has been divided into four sectors—Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta—for relief and rescue operations.

Local authorities have allocated Delta to India, while the other three sectors are being handled by China, Russia, and the Myanmar Fire Service Department.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Myanmar earthquake: Death count rises to over 3,000, military declares temporary ceasefire in civil war