Myanmar Earthquake: Indian Embassy in Thailand issues helpline number as tremors recorded in Bangkok The Indian Embassy in Thailand has issued emergency helpline number +66 618819218 as violent tremors were recorded in Bangkok. In a post on X, it said that all members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has issued an emergency helpline number for Indian nationals as a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar midday on Friday, killing at least three people in Bangkok. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Thailand said, "After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities. So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported."

The post added, "In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218. All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe."

Almost dozens of people are stuck, as a high-rise building under construction collapsed, prompting Myanmar to declare a widespread state of emergency.

Myanmar's military-run government declared a state of emergency in six regions and states, including the capital Naypyitaw and Mandalay, but with the country in the midst of a prolonged bloody civil war, it was not clear how help would get to many regions.

The Red Cross said downed power lines are adding to challenges for their teams trying to reach Mandalay and Sagaing regions and southern Shan state.