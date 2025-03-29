Myanmar earthquake: First Indian aircraft C130 with rescue personnel, aid material lands in Naypyitaw The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team aboard the aircraft was received by India’s Ambassador to Myanmar, along with Myanmar’s Ambassador-at-Large Maung Maung Lynn, at the airport.

As Myanmar reels from death and destruction caused by a massive earthquake, India on Saturday mounted a multi-agency mission delivering 15 tonnes of essential materials and dispatching more aid by air and sea along with rescue teams to the neighbouring country.In a swift response, India’s first C130 aircraft landed in Naypyitaw, the capital city, marking a key moment in Operation Brahma.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team aboard the aircraft was received by India’s Ambassador to Myanmar, along with Myanmar’s Ambassador-at-Large Maung Maung Lynn, at the airport, which is still struggling with operational challenges following the disaster.

First country to send rescue teams to Myanmar

India is the first country to send rescue personnel to Myanmar’s capital since the earthquake struck, demonstrating its commitment to supporting Myanmar in the wake of the catastrophe. The airport, though not fully functional, managed to facilitate the arrival of the crucial rescue team.

Following their arrival, the NDRF team is scheduled to head to Mandalay early the next morning, where they will become the first rescue team to arrive for operations in the region. The team’s primary task will be to conduct rescue operations, offering immediate relief to victims affected by the earthquake.

As part of Operation Brahma, two C17 Globemaster aircraft and three C130J Hercules planes from the Indian Air Force have been deployed to Myanmar. In addition to the NDRF team, two of the C17 aircraft are carrying a field hospital that will be used to provide medical care to those injured in the earthquake. These planes are expected to land late at night, ensuring that vital medical support reaches the affected areas as soon as possible.

India’s proactive role in sending both personnel and resources underscores the country's commitment to international humanitarian aid, as well as its close ties with Myanmar in times of crisis.

Over 1600 dead, thousands lose home and family

Myanmar's ruling military said that the confirmed death toll from a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake rose to 1,644, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of the scores of buildings that collapsed when it struck near the country's second-largest city.

The number of injured increased to 3,408, while the missing figure rose to 139. Rescue efforts are underway especially in the major stricken cities of Mandalay, the country's No. 2 city, and Naypyitaw, the capital.