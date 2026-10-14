'My President… my husband': Trump's new press secretary Katie Zacharia stumbles in first podium appearance

Washington:

US President Donald Trump's new press secretary Katie Zacharia has abruptly wrapped her first press briefing, with videos shared on social media showed that she fumbled "many times" during her 14 minutes press briefing. After taking to the lectern, she made a verbal slip-up and made awkward moments highlighting her administration's actions. The 41-year-old started thanking President Trump for assigning her the role, saying, "I'm so honoured to work with President Trump... I want to thank him for the trust that he has placed in me. I've wanted to work for him for a very long time," she gushed at the outset."

'My president… excuse me, my husband': White House press secretary confused Trump with husband | Watch

However, in the middle of her press briefing, she confused Trump with her husband - "My president… excuse me, my husband." The new press secretary just took questions from three outlets before telling reporters they could go ask the president their questions on the South Lawn of the White House as he prepared to leave for a campaign trip.

"In fact, I am going to end it because President Trump is heading out to Marine One for our historic trip to Alaska, and we can ask him all of the questions out there," she said. Zacharia also told reporters that she viewed her role as press secretary to be no different than the way she advocated for Trump while outside the government.

"I get to do what I was doing on the outside already, which was hoping to amplify, multiply and expand upon President Trump's incredible agenda for the American people," she said. She also thanked Trump and said, "I have wanted to work for him for a very long time.

She took her first question from Breitbart News, the right-wing outlet which has become more influential in the Trump era, and committed to keeping the "new media" rotation created under her predecessor to bring additional media outlets into news briefings and the White House press pool.

Donald Trump praised Zacharia's performance

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump praised Zacharia's performance to reporters. "I thought she did excellent. She did very well," he said. Trump also described her as "a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. "She briefly worked as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year and has been a commentator for Fox News and Newsmax," he said.

-With AP Inputs

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