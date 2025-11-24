'My love language...': Erika Kirk responds to viral hug with VP JD Vance | WATCH Erika reflected on the viral moment and the intense public scrutiny that followed. Reacting to the speculation, Erika said, "Please. So for those of you who know me, I never. Whoever is hating on a hug who needs a hug themselves."

Erika Kirk has spoken publicly for the first time about the hug she shared with Vice President JD Vance, a moment that quickly went viral and sparked online speculation about a possible romantic connection. Erika’s husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University in September. The hug between Erika and Vance took place on October 29 during a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event at the University of Mississippi, where emotions ran high.

Erika addresses the rumors

During a conversation with Megyn Kelly in Arizona on November 24, Erika reflected on the viral moment and the intense public scrutiny that followed. Reacting to the speculation, Erika said, "Please. So for those of you who know me, I never. Whoever is hating on a hug who needs a hug themselves, I will give you a free hug anytime you want to hug. My love language is touch, if you will."

"I'm walking over, he's walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says he's so proud of you. And I say, God bless you. And I touch the back of his head,” she said. She added, “Anyone whom I have hugged that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, God bless you. That's just me. If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead again. That, to me, shows that you need a hug more than anyone else."

What happened between Erika and Vance?

During the TPUSA event, Erika shared that Vance reminds her of certain qualities she admired in her late husband. While introducing the Vice President, she said, "No one will ever replace my husband. However, I do recognize some similarities between my husband and JD, in Vice President JD Vance. I truly do. That is why I feel so fortunate to introduce him this evening."

Following her husband’s death, Erika stepped into the role of CEO of Turning Point USA, the youth-driven organization founded by Charlie. In addition, Charlie Kirk was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor by President Trump.