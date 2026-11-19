Washington:

A new study by the Pew Research Centre, released on Wednesday, projects that Islam will overtake Christianity to become the world's largest religion by 2035. According to the study, if current trends persist, the global Muslim population will exceed 3.6 billion by 2070, while the number of Christians is expected to remain just below three billion.

Hindu population to rise by 1.4 billion by 2070

The absolute number of Hindus in India and across the world is projected to increase from 1.2 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2070. However, the non-Hindu population is expected to grow at a faster pace. Consequently, Hindus' share of the global population is projected to decline slightly, from 15 per cent in 2020 to 14 per cent in 2070.

The world's total population is expected to grow by 29 per cent between 2020 and 2070. During the same period, the Christian population is projected to increase by 30 per cent, while the Muslim population is expected to grow by 80 per cent.

"The largest source of new members of major religions is not adults who convert to the faith, but babies who are born into the group," the Pew projections found.

During 2020-2025, the fertility rate for Muslims was 3.1 children per woman, followed by the rate for Christians at 2.5, Pew said. The average fertility rate for all other women was 1.6, below the 2.1 level considered necessary for each generation to replace itself.

If current demographic trends continue, India's Hindu population is projected to increase by 176 million between 2020 and 2070.

Muslims' share is set to rise to 19.6% by 2070

Although India's overall fertility rate has declined sharply in recent decades, Muslim women in the country continue to have more children on average than Hindu women, the Pew study found. According to its projections, Hindus accounted for 79.4 per cent of India's population in 2020, a share that is expected to fall to 75.8 per cent by 2070.

Muslims comprise 15.2 per cent of India's religious composition in 2020, and that share is set to rise to 19.6 per cent by 2070. Outside India, much of the projected growth among Hindus will come from Pakistan (over five million) and the United States (over four million).

According to the Pew projections, the US will have the world's fifth-largest Hindu population. Nepal and India will remain the only two countries with a Hindu majority.

It forecasts that Buddhists will shrink both in number and as a share of the world's population, partly due to expected declines in the overall populations of China, South Korea, and Japan.

If recent trends continue, by 2070 more than half of the world's Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa. The Democratic Republic of the Congo will surpass the United States as the country with the largest Christian population.

India to have world's second-largest Muslim population

The United States is projected to lose its Christian majority, although Christians will continue to remain the country's largest religious group.

Pakistan is expected to have the world's largest Muslim population by 2070, followed by India, Nigeria and Indonesia, which currently has the highest number of Muslims.

Many countries have also witnessed a steady rise in the number of people identifying as religiously unaffiliated, commonly referred to as "nones". The term includes atheists, agnostics and those who do not identify with any religion.

Excluding China, which has a large proportion of religiously unaffiliated people but is projected to experience a sharp population decline, the number of "nones" in other parts of the world is expected to increase by more than 180 million by 2070, Pew said.

According to the research centre, "nones" already make up the majority of the population in 10 countries, including the Czech Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Uruguay and Vietnam. South Korea, France and the United Kingdom are projected to join this group by 2070.

(With PTI inputs)

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