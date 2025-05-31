Musk appears with bruise near right eye at Oval Office, says his son X 'punched' him in face; Trump reacts When he was initially asked about the bruise next to his right eye, Musk tried to dodge the question with his typical dry humour: "I wasn’t anywhere near France."

Washington:

After quitting the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Tesla CEO appeared alongside US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office. Meanwhile, what drew attention was a black bruise near his right eye, which Musk attributed to his five-year-old son, who 'punched' him on the face. Musk explained the bruise by saying he had been “horsing around” with his young son. “I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face,” he said. “And he did.” Later, Trump also quipped, "That was X that did that? ...X could do it. If you knew X.”

When he was initially asked about the bruise next to his right eye, Musk tried to dodge the question with his typical dry humour: "I wasn’t anywhere near France."

Musk, who wore all black, including a T-shirt that said "The Dogefather", nodded along as the president listed contracts that had been cut under his watch.

As a special government employee, Musk's position was designed to be temporary. However, he speculated about staying "indefinitely", working part-time for the administration, if Trump still wanted his help.

Musk has brushed off questions about how DOGE would continue without him, even suggesting it could “gain momentum” in the future.

According to experts across the ideological spectrum, a major problem was a failure to deploy people who understood the inner workings of government to work alongside his team of software engineers and other high-wattage technology talent.

Musk, whose last day spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was Friday, slashed his goal for savings from USD 2 trillion to USD 1 trillion to finally only USD 150 billion.

The current DOGE results put Musk's efforts well short of former president Bill Clinton's initiative to streamline the federal bureaucracy, which saved the equivalent of USD 240 billion by the time his second term ended.

However, Trump credited Musk with “a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington" and said some of his staff would remain in the administration.