Munir vows to respond with 'full force' to preserve Pakistan's 'national prestige' amid tensions with India

Islamabad:

As India-Pakistan ties witness a downward spiral in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, mostly tourists, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir on Monday said that Islamabad will respond with "full force" to preserve its "national prestige" and the well-being of its people. According to a statement issued by the army, Munir's remarks came during his interaction with participants of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ.

The army said that Munir "emphasised that Pakistan seeks peace in the region and beyond; however, if Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity are violated, Pakistan will respond with full force to preserve its national prestige and the well-being of its people."

Munir's Balochistan remark

He added that terrorism knows no religion, sect, or ethnicity and must be confronted with unwavering national unity.

While emphasising the unrest in Balochistan, Munir said, "Terrorist groups that perpetrate terror in the name of Baloch identity to advance their petty insidious agenda are a blemish on Baloch honour and patriotism."

The Pakistan Army chief vowed that Pakistan's armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue to fight the menace of terrorism with the complete support of the people of Pakistan.

Munir added that "foreign-sponsored terrorism" remains the gravest threat to Balochistan’s security and development.

He also stressed that the "nefarious designs of hostile elements", who seek to incite violence, spread fear, and destabilise the province, will not be allowed to succeed.

India vows to inflict unimaginable pain on Pahalgam perpetrators

Munir's remarks to respond with "full force" to preserve its "national prestige" comes as India has vowed to punish the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy beyond their imagination, asserting that the country's enemies targeted not merely unarmed tourists but dared to attack India's soul.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on April 29, PM Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

