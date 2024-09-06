Friday, September 06, 2024
     
Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey lands safely

The flight landed safely at 19:05 hours local time. Vistara advised passengers to stay tuned for further updates.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Frankfurt Updated on: September 06, 2024 21:07 IST
Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey lands safely

Vistara Airlines confirmed on Friday that its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight, diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, has landed safely. The airline announced on X that Flight UK27, originally from Mumbai to Frankfurt, was redirected to Erzurum Airport in Turkey. 

"Vistara flight UK 27 operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt on 06 September 2024 has been diverted to Turkey due to a security concern that was noted by our crew while onboard. The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport. As per protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted and we are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our highest priority," Vistara Spokesperson.

