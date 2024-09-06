Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey lands safely

Vistara Airlines confirmed on Friday that its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight, diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, has landed safely. The airline announced on X that Flight UK27, originally from Mumbai to Frankfurt, was redirected to Erzurum Airport in Turkey.

"Vistara flight UK 27 operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt on 06 September 2024 has been diverted to Turkey due to a security concern that was noted by our crew while onboard. The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport. As per protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted and we are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our highest priority," Vistara Spokesperson.