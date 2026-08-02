3 people killed in shooting at Idaho fast food restaurant, gunman among dead

New Delhi:

A shooting at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon left 3 people dead and several others injured, police said. Authorities confirmed that the suspected gunman was also among the dead, while investigators continued working to establish the shooter's identity and motive.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the immediate threat to the public had ended but declined to confirm the exact number of fatalities and injuries as officials were still notifying victims' families.

Police say threat to community is over

Addressing a press conference, Hicks described the incident as "a very chaotic scene" and said investigators were still piecing together what had happened. "We believe the threat to the community is over," he said. Before the briefing, Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke said Sheriff Jack Johnson had informed him that at least five people were injured in the shooting.

Witness describes chaotic moments

Eyewitness Lane Koehn, 34, said he was stopped at a traffic signal near the restaurant when he saw a person carrying an AR-style rifle emerge from the drive-thru area. According to Koehn, another man armed with a handgun opened fire on the suspected shooter. He also witnessed an In-N-Out employee dragging an injured colleague, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, across the parking lot while waiting for paramedics.

"She was pretty bad off, but I don't know. I hope she made it," Koehn told The Associated Press. He added that police instructed people nearby to evacuate as the shooting was still active. Koehn estimated hearing at least three or four gunshots but said it was unclear whether anyone had been specifically targeted.

Driver captures suspect on video

A video recorded by a motorist across the street showed a person dressed in black carrying a long rifle, approaching a white vehicle, opening the driver's door and then accessing the trunk. The person filming drove away moments later, fearing the suspect might be retrieving additional weapons.

Another witness, Haley Dodaro, who was in the drive-thru with her mother, initially thought there had been a fire after seeing people running from the restaurant. "We knew there was a shooting. People were running out crying and screaming. It was very scary," she said.

Investigation underway

Police said the shooting occurred near a busy commercial area crowded with shoppers and diners. Authorities have appealed to witnesses to come forward with information while multiple law enforcement agencies continue investigating the incident. The In-N-Out Burger restaurant had opened only on July 24, making it one of the company's newest locations in Idaho. Roads around the area were temporarily closed, while St Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center confirmed it was coordinating with emergency responders as victims were brought in for treatment.

Twin Falls, home to around 56,000 residents, is located about 205 kilometres southeast of Boise and approximately 120 kilometres north of the Nevada border.

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