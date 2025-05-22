Multiple lives lost as small private plane crashes into neighbourhood in San Diego Many have been reported dead in the incident as it remains unclear how many passengers were on board. San Diego police and fire officials said the plane could hold eight to 10 people.

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood during foggy weather early Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire as well as vehicles, and forcing evacuations along several blocks, authorities said. Multiple people have been reported dead in the incident as it remains unclear how many passengers were on board. San Diego police and fire officials said the plane could hold eight to 10 people.

“When it hit the street, as the jet fuel went down it took out every single car that was on both sides of the street,” Eddy said.

“You can see that every singe car was burning down both sides of the street.” The Cessna 550 aircraft crashed at about 3:45 am near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“It was definitely terrifying”

On the street, one home's roof had collapsed and was blackened by fire, with a piece of white metal lying in front. Several completely charred cars lined the road, while tree branches, shattered glass, and fragments of white and blue metal were scattered across the area. Thick black smoke continued to rise from the crash site at the end of the street as the fire burned on.

Christopher Moore, who lives just one street away, said he and his wife were jolted awake by a loud explosion and saw smoke billowing outside their window.

They quickly grabbed their two young children and fled the house. As they were leaving the neighborhood, they passed a car engulfed in flames.

“It was definitely terrifying, but in that moment, you just put your head down and focus on getting to safety,” he said.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)