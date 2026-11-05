Multiple European flights hit with diversions, emergency landing after bomb threats; second instance in a week

Several passenger flights across Europe were diverted on Thursday following bomb threats, marking the second such instance and triggering a security alert across countries. Airlines affected included Wizz Air, Aer Lingus and LOT Polish Airlines. Authorities reported that all passengers were safe and no explosives had been found in the incidents reported so far.

The first reported diversion involved an Aer Lingus Airbus A320 operating from Dublin to Rome. The aircraft was diverted to Évreux air base in France following a bomb alert, according to the French Prime Minister’s office. The plane landed safely with 151 passengers and six crew members on board. Military bomb disposal teams were examining the aircraft, while authorities closely monitored the situation.

The flight was reportedly approaching Paris when it changed course and made several loops before heading towards Évreux, according to the Associated Press, citing flight-tracking websites.

Meanwhile, a Wizz Air flight travelling from Milan to Warsaw was diverted to Vienna after a threat was received during the flight, the airline’s spokesperson told the Associated Press.

A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Paris was also stopped while taxiing and moved to a parking stand for security checks. Bulgarian authorities said no hazardous items were found.

Local media reports said three additional aircraft were forced to land at Bulgarian airports following bomb threats. Two flights, from Copenhagen and Madrid, landed in Sofia, while another aircraft from London landed in Plovdiv.

Second bomb threat incident this week

The latest incidents came just two days after several European flights received similar hoax bomb threats on Tuesday. The threats affected LOT Polish Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair, prompting diversions, security checks and temporary airport disruptions.

Around 10 flights were reportedly targeted, leading to the brief closure of Warsaw airport. One aircraft was escorted by the Italian Air Force until landing. All flights landed safely, and no explosives were discovered.

Ryanair appeared to be the most affected airline, with four of its flights targeted. London’s Metropolitan Police also confirmed receiving threats against four aircraft scheduled to depart from or arrive at Heathrow Airport.

The repeated threats have raised security concerns across European aviation, although authorities have so far reported no injuries or explosives.

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