Muizzu ignores India's concerns as Maldives set to host Chinese research vessel

Chinese President Xi Jinping with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzu.

India-Maldives tensions: Amid strained relations between Maldives and India, a Chinese research vessel is on its way to the island nation, according to an Indian military official and an independent researcher, in another step of President Mohamed Muizzu seeking to deepen ties with Beijing by distancing from New Delhi. The move is likely to raise concern in India, which has previously raised concerns about China attempting to spy on India's defence installations.

India and other countries have expressed concerns about the military use of the research conducted by these vessels, even as they are not military ships. The development regarding the Chinese vessel on its way to Maldives comes after Muizzu's recent state visit to China. India has viewed the presence of such vessels near its shores, including in Sri Lanka in 2022, as problematic.

The Chinese vessel is heading to Male, according to a post shared by open source intelligence researcher Damien Symon on social media platform X. Damien Symon said Xiang Yang Hong 03 "is entering the Indian Ocean Region, displaying its destination as Male, the vessel is expected to run an ocean survey operation in the Indian Ocean region raising concern in India".

An Indian military official confirmed Symon’s finding and said they are monitoring its movement. There have been no comments from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Maldivian President's office and China's defence ministry on the matter.

India's concerns over Chinese vessels

India has flagged similar visits by other Chinese research vessels with its other neighbour Sri Lanka, which has denied permission for such vessels to dock in its ports since 2022. In the first half of August last year, India raised concerns over a Chinese surveillance warship that docked at the Colombo Port. Sri Lanka had delayed the arrival of the Chinese vessel after concerns raised by India.

In 2021, India expressed strong concerns over a similar visit by Yuan Wang 5 - a Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship - to Hambantota Port. In 2019, India expelled another Chinese research vessel from its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) after it entered without permission.

The concerns stemmed from the possibility that the vessel's tracking systems could be used to spy on Indian defence installations while it was on its way to Sri Lanka. A senior Indian security official said China's research vessels are “dual use” which means the information gathered by them can be used for both civilian and military purposes, including the deployment of submarines.

Other countries in the Indo-Pacific region like Vietnam and Indonesia have previously claimed that similar Chinese research vessels had entered their EEZ. Recently, Chinese media warned against calling its maritime research in the Indian Ocean Region a threat, after an American think tank said China's navy could "leverage the insights gained from these missions" for the deployment of naval forces.

Strained relations between India and Maldives

Relations between India and Maldives have been strained since Muizzu took oath as President last year, riding an 'India Out' campaign, and asked India to withdraw its nearly 80 military personnel stationed there. Earlier this month, Muizzu vowed to stop the emergency helicopter services as facilitated by India and fixed March 2024 as the deadline to stop the helicopter services and for the withdrawal of Indian troops.

It is worth mentioning two advanced light helicopters-- (ALH) and a Dornier aircraft-- provided by New Delhi have been extensively used for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Both helicopters were provided during the earlier regime which was considered as pro-India. However, the pro-China Muizzu wants to deepen ties with Beijing after concluding "successful" meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. According to the joint communique released by both nations, leaders agreed to expand cooperation and signed at least 20 agreements.

A diplomatic row between the two countries when some deputy Maldivian ministers used derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his visit to Lakshwadeep. Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, while commenting on the photos of PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, called him a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’.

This triggered a major row on social media platforms, wherein the former President and Foreign Minister of Maldives denounced their country's leaders' comments and thousands of Indians boycotted their travel plans to the island country. The Maldives government issued a statement saying the remarks were personal and expelled three ministers.

The Maldivian President said his country may be small but doesn't give them the license to bully us, in a veiled attack amid the diplomatic spat with India. The Maldives owes China $1.37 billion, or around 20% of its public debt, according to World Bank data, making Beijing its biggest bilateral creditor ahead of Saudi Arabia and India, which it owes $124 million and $123 million, respectively.

(with inputs from agencies)

