Muhammad Yunus calls for peace in Asia but silent on Bangladesh freeing 1971 war crimes convict Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus warned that peace is becoming increasingly fragile across Asia due to man-made conflicts. His remarks came just days after the country's Supreme Court acquitted Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, who had been sentenced to death for 1971 war crimes.

New Delhi:

Interim Bangladeshi leader and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said peace is becoming increasingly elusive across Asia and the world due to man-made conflicts. Addressing the opening session of the Nikkei Forum in Tokyo, Yunus called for Asia to offer a “new moral compass” rooted in peace, cooperation, and sustainability.

He cited ongoing violence in Ukraine, Gaza, and across South and Southeast Asia as signs of escalating global instability. “We are witnessing a world where peace is fragile, tensions are growing, and cooperation is not always guaranteed,” he said.

Without directly naming India or Pakistan, Yunus referred to a recent “short but expensive” war between two neighbours, lamenting that governments are spending billions on conflict while “millions starve or struggle for basic needs.”

Top Islamist leader acquitted in 1971 genocide case

Yunus's remarks came just two days after Bangladesh’s Supreme Court acquitted senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, overturning his 2014 death sentence for crimes committed during the 1971 Liberation War. The International Crimes Tribunal had convicted Islam for genocide, murder, and rape, including the killing of 1,256 civilians.

The court cited a lack of proper assessment of evidence in the original verdict and ordered his release, unless he is wanted in other cases. Islam, 73, had been on death row since the Sheikh Hasina-led government initiated war crimes trials in 2009.

Law Adviser to Yunus’s interim government, Asif Nazrul, welcomed the acquittal, crediting last year’s student-led uprising that ousted Hasina’s government. However, the decision sparked outrage among secular and left-leaning student groups.

Campus protests and violence erupt

Within hours of the verdict, protests broke out at Dhaka University and Rajshahi University. Left-leaning students condemned the acquittal as a betrayal of Bangladesh’s liberation history and accused the interim government of attempting to “rewrite” 1971.

Torchlight marches in Rajshahi turned violent when protesters clashed with members of Islamic Chhatra Shibir, Jamaat’s student wing. Over a dozen students were injured, with both sides accusing each other of the attack.

Student groups warned that freeing Razakars and Al-Badr members, the local collaborators of the Pakistani army in 1971, could lead to the same downfall for the interim government as it did for Hasina’s administration.

Jamaat chief issues rare apology

In a surprising move, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman issued a public apology on behalf of the party. “If any of our party activists, workers, or the party itself has caused harm or hurt anyone, anywhere, we unconditionally apologise,” he said in Dhaka. The statement marked the first such acknowledgement by the party, which had supported Pakistan during the 1971 war and had never publicly revisited its role in the conflict.

Muted response on Bangladesh unrest

Despite the escalating tensions back home, Yunus did not mention the recent civil unrest in Bangladesh or the rise in violence against minorities, especially Hindus, since the fall of Hasina’s government last year. Critics noted that while Yunus’s speech focused on global peace, it overlooked the domestic instability and controversial decisions that have followed the regime change in Bangladesh.

(With PTI inputs)