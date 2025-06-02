Mount Etna erupts, sending tourists fleeing as ash and smoke billow into the sky The INGV said the explosive activity from the Southeast Crater has since transitioned into lava fountains, and ashfall was reported in some areas, such as Piano Vetore.

New Delhi:

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupted late last night, sending massive plumes of ash and smoke into the sky, prompting tourists to flee the area. The eruption, which began around 10 PM local time, followed a volcanic tremor that had been building in intensity for several hours. As the eruption unfolded, the southeastern crater collapsed into the bubbling magma, igniting a fierce lava fountain that spewed molten rock, ash, and gases into the atmosphere.

The eruption’s ash plume has reached a height of 4 miles, drifting northwest away from the nearby city of Catania, though it continues to cause concern for aviation. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center Toulouse (VAAC) has issued a "Code Red" warning for aviation, indicating a significant amount of ash in the atmosphere. As of now, only a few flights from Catania airport have been delayed, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Tourists who had gathered to witness the mountain's activity were caught off guard by the sudden eruption, with some capturing the terrifying moment on video. The sight of thick, gray smoke and the deafening sounds of explosions turned what was once a popular vacation spot into a scene of panic. Many tourists were seen running to safety as the eruption escalated.

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported that the eruption was preceded by "strombolian explosions" of increasing intensity. These explosive bursts eventually gave way to a continuous lava fountain, sending ash and gas clouds into the atmosphere. The volcanic tremor was described as reaching "very high values," indicating a significant surge in activity.

This eruption follows a series of intense volcanic events on Mount Etna, with a major eruption occurring just last May. In February, the mountain produced a dramatic lava flow, attracting attention from adventurers like snowboarder Marco Bassot, who described the experience as "one of the most breathtaking" of his life.

With Mount Etna continuing to exhibit signs of heightened activity, local authorities are urging caution and advising people to stay clear of the area until the threat subsides.