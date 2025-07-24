'Most significant deal since UK left EU': British PM Starmer as India, UK sign FTA Addressing a joint press conference along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in London, the British PM said the FTA will benefit both countries, "boosting wages, raising living standards and putting more money in the pockets of working people."

London:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday hailed the free trade agreement (FTA) that was signed between India and the United Kingdom (UK), calling it the "most significant deal" since his country left the European Union (EU).

"Look, and we both know, this is the biggest and most economically significant trade deal that the UK has made since leaving the EU. And I think I can say that it's one of the most comprehensive deals that India has ever done," Starmer said.

"So thank you, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), for your leadership and for your pragmatism. And I'd like to thank everybody who's worked so hard to get this deal over the line," Starmer added.

India, UK sign historic FTA

Earlier in the day, India and the UK signed the historic FTA following three years of negotiation. The deal was signed by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynold in the presence of PM Modi and Starmer.

The FTA will benefit India significantly as it will eliminate tariffs on approximately 99 per cent of tariff lines, covering nearly 100 per cent of the trade value. Besides, it will also make it easier for the British firms to export cars, whiskey and other products to India.

Piyush Goyal hails FTA, calls it a 'big win' for farmers

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who on Thursday, signed the FTA along with his British counterpart Jonathan Reynold, called the agreement a "big win" for the farmers, saying it will ensure duty-free exports on nearly 95 per cent of agricultural products. In a post on 'X', Goyal said the FTA will also have a "transformative impact" on sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, pharma, chemicals, food processing, and plastics.

"The #IndiaUKFTA will open doors to UK customers, investors, and innovation hubs for our Startups, helping them expand their global footprint," he said. "This deal is a win-win for ‘Make In India’ and ‘Vocal For Local’, driving job creation, empowering communities, and reinforcing India’s strategic trade leadership. It ushers in a new era of economic cooperation, reinvigorating our bilateral trade ties."

