'Most likely': Donald Trump picks JD Vance as his 'heir apparent' for 2028

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) hinted that his deputy JD Vance is likely going to be his successor for the 2028 presidential elections. He made the comment when asked who would be his 'heir apparent' for the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

"Well, I think most likely... In all fairness, he’s the vice president," Trump said, as reported by CNN.

Besides, the US President also heaped praises on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and suggested that he is going to play a key role in the Republican Party in the future.

"I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," CNN quoted Trump as saying. "I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here."

Why does Trump's statement hold importance?

Even though there is still time for the 2028 US presidential elections, and both Vance and Rubio were seen as Trump's successors. However, Trump's statement holds considerable importance as the US President has quite a bit of influence within the Republican base. If he endorses someone, then it holds considerable importance.

Here, it must be mentioned that Trump won't be able to run for the 2028 US elections because of constitutional norms.

'Vance doing great job,' says Rubio

Interestingly, Rubio had himself suggested that Vance may lead the Republicans in the 2028 polls. Speaking to Fox News last month, the Secretary of State had called Vance a "great nominee" for 2028 and said that he was doing a "great job" as the Vice President of the United States.

"Well, I think JD Vance would be a great nominee ... if he decides he wants to do that," Rubio, who is the first person in the US after Henry Kissenger to serve as National Security Adviser and the Secretary of State, had said. "He’s a close friend, and I hope he intends to do it."