Mossad was against Netanyahu's plan to hit Hamas targets in Qatar; here's why According to a report, Mossad rejected a plan to send its agents on the ground to neutralise Hamas leaders in Qatar. It claimed that Mossad director David Barnea believed that such an action could derail the steps taken by the spy agency to improve its relationship with the Qatari leadership.

Tel Aviv (Israel):

Israel's spy agency Mossad was not in favour of targeting the Hamas leadership in Qatar and had refused to carry out a planned ground operation, according to a report by The Washington Post. Israel had conducted strikes against the Hamas leadership in Qatar on September 9.

Quoting officials, The Washington Post reported that the Mossad rejected a plan to send its agents on the ground to neutralise Hamas leaders in Qatar. It claimed that Mossad director David Barnea believed that such an action could derail the steps taken by the spy agency to improve its relationship with the Qatari leadership.

The plan, the report claimed, was also rejected by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff Eyal Zamir and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. However, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer had supported it.

"We can get them in one, two, or four years from now, and the Mossad knows how to do it... Why do it now?" The Washington Post quoted an Israeli official as saying.

Israel's surprise attack on Qatar

Israel on Tuesday launched a surprise attack on Hamas, targeting the political offices of the Palestinian terror group in Qatar. The strike, which killed six people, including a Qatari security guard, was ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Defending the strike, Netanyahu alleged that Qatar has provided a 'safe haven' to Hamas leadership.

"I say to Qatar and all nations that harbour terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don't, we will," he said.

Israel's attack draws world's ire

However, Israel's attack was denounced by many countries, including the United States (US), with President Trump saying that he was "very unhappy about every aspect" of the strike. "...we got to get the hostages back, but I was very unhappy about the way that went down," he had said.

India also condemned the attack, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that New Delhi "stands firmly" in support of peace and stability in the region. "Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation," he said.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also criticised Israel's strike and expressed solidarity with Qatar. "Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation," it said in a statement.