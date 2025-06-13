Mossad releases rare footage of covert ops inside Iran, striking missile sites and air defences | WATCH Israel's attack comes as tensions have escalated over Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme, which Israel sees as a threat to its existence. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that the strikes “improve the freedom of action in the air” for the Israeli Air Force.

Jerusalem:

In a rare public disclosure, Israel's intelligence agency Mossad released dramatic footage showcasing its covert operations deep inside Iran. The footage includes scenes believed to show two undercover agents launching missiles from within Iranian territory, part of a broader Israeli offensive targeting the country’s ballistic missile infrastructure and air defense systems, as per a report by The Times of Israel.

According to an Israeli official, Mossad had secretly constructed a drone base within Iran to facilitate the morning’s precision strikes. Explosive-laden drones launched from this hidden base successfully hit ballistic missile launchers near Tehran, disrupting Iran’s ability to retaliate as Israeli airstrikes commenced, the report added.

In a carefully coordinated effort, vehicles carrying advanced weapons systems were also smuggled into the country. These systems were deployed to neutralise Iran's aerial defence grid, granting Israeli fighter jets vital air superiority and operational freedom across Iranian skies. In a third layer of the operation, Mossad commandos on the ground positioned precision-guided missiles near key anti-aircraft installations in central Iran, further weakening the country's air defence capabilities.

Israel's attack hits Iran's nuclear facility

Israel's attack on Iran hit several sites, including the country's main nuclear enrichment facility, where black smoke could be seen rising into the air. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope the attacks would trigger the downfall of Iran's theocracy, saying his message to the Iranian people was that the fight was not with them, but with the “brutal dictatorship that has oppressed you for 46 years.

Hostilities between Israel and Iran

Israel and Iran opened a new chapter in their long history of conflict when Israel launched a major attack with strikes early Friday that set off explosions in the Iranian capital of Tehran. Israel said it targeted nuclear and military facilities. Iranian state media reported that the leader of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and two top nuclear scientists were killed. Israel's attack comes as tensions have escalated over Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme, which Israel sees as a threat to its existence.

