Morocco: 24 killed after minibus overturns in Azilal province

A devastating minibus accident in Morocco's Azilal province on Sunday killed 24 people in what is being claimed as one of the deadliest such mishaps in the country in recent years.

As per media reports, local authorities said that a minibus on its way to the Demnate town in central Morocco overturned at a curve, whilst carrying passengers.

Rescue operations were initiated by the Royal Gendarmerie, Morocco's main police force, and the Civil Protection authority. An investigation has been opened up to determine the cause of the accident.

Last year, a bus crash in August in Morocco's Casablanca claimed the lives of 23 people. Prior to that, 33 people were killed in a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a bus carrying a delegation of young athletes.

