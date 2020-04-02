More than a million people across the world now infected with coronavirus

Image Source : AP The wet market in Wuhan, believed to be the fountainhead of the coronavirus (file photo)

More than a million people across the globe are now infected with the novel coronavirus. The virus, believed to have been transmitted from horseshoe bats, originated at a wet market in Wuhan in China, from where it spread further to the entire province. While China declared victory over the coronavirus on March 28, after the first case emerged in November, major European countries, including Italy and Spain, are still reeling under its impact.

At least 51,354 deaths have been recorded worldwide since the virus first emerged in China. While Italy (more than 13,000 deaths) has recorded the maximum casualties, the highest number of infections have emerged from the US, the state of New York being the epicenter in the country.

The pandemic has prompted governments across the globe to take drastic measures, most significantly nationwide lockdowns that have disrupted business and thrown major economies off the track. Many analysts agree that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will be felt for months, if not years. Major rating agencies have been forced to revise their economic outlook of major countries, with layoffs and restructuring of companies beckoning at the doorstep of many prominent companies. Most of the flight operations across the globe stand suspended, as governments try to keep foreigners from entering their territories so to avoid further spread.

Stock markets across the world have suffered greatly, as indices in recent weeks have plunged sharply, perhaps registering their greatest decline since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

In India, the first case of the coronavirus surfaced on Jan 30 in the state of Kerala. India now has recorded 53 coronavirus deaths, with 2,069 cases of infections having been reported so far. A 21-day unprecedented nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

