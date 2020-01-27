Image Source : TWITTER Miraculous escape: Car falls off mountain at 185 kmph, driver survives

Champion rally driver Ott Tanak was caught in a major car crash when his car flipped off a snowy mountain at 185 kmph. The crash which took place in Monte Carlo on January 25 was caught on multiple cameras. Tanak tweeted the video of the crash saying, "Here’s what happened this morning. But we are recovering well and will be fit soon. #WRC #RallyeMonteCarlo."

Here’s what happened this morning. 🤕 But we are recovering well and will be fit soon. 💪#WRC #RallyeMonteCarlo pic.twitter.com/tgDIX8IMzJ — Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) January 24, 2020

Tanak and his co-driver Martin Jarveoja, who did not look physically injured and got out of the car themselves, were taken to a hospital for examination.

Tanak later thanked his safety equipment for a narrow escape. "It wasn’t the start of the season that we were looking for, but fortunately we are both okey thanks to the safety equipment. We will fight back soon," he said in another tweet.

Tanak received 'get well soon' greetings from people across the planet.