Mojtaba Khamenei warns Trump of 'unrestricted retaliation' if US launches fresh military strikes on Iran

Tehran:

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a strong warning to the United States, directing the country's armed forces to respond immediately and without geographical restrictions to any fresh military threat. His warning comes amid growing uncertainty over the possibility of renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran, even as diplomatic efforts to negotiate an understanding between the two countries gather momentum. According to a series of posts on Mojtaba Khamenei's official X account, the Iranian leader held a meeting with senior commanders of the country's armed forces against the backdrop of rising tensions with the US.

During the meeting, Khamenei instructed military commanders to ensure that every threat was met with an immediate and effective response, regardless of its geographical scope. "Every level and type of threat must be confronted with an immediate, effective, and unrestricted geographical response," the statement read. He also made it clear that Iran would determine the timing and conditions of any response if its adversaries resumed military operations or terrorist attacks.

Mojtaba Khamenei warns US of retaliation if attacks resume

In his message to the military leadership, Khamenei stressed that Iran's armed forces must remain prepared for a possible confrontation. He said the country would not allow its adversaries to dictate the terms of any renewed conflict. "If the enemies resume military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the people of Iran who will determine the time and conditions for ending them," he said.

The Iranian leader also called for strengthening the country's military preparedness, describing intelligent combat readiness as essential to maintaining maximum deterrence against potential adversaries. Alongside operational preparedness, he directed the armed forces to improve Iran's defence technology and strengthen their capabilities to deal with possible threats.

Trump says US is in no hurry to end war with Iran

Khamenei's warning comes as US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington is under no immediate pressure to bring its conflict with Iran to an end. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump described the ongoing confrontation as "not a typical war" and claimed that the United States had sufficient time to continue its approach towards Tehran. "There are talks. They want to talk. They keep talking," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "But look, they're not paying their soldiers, they're not paying their police. They're in a lot of trouble. And we have time, frankly. It's a war, but it's not a typical war; we've been there for seven months," the US President added.

What US-Iran draft framework proposes?

Amid the exchange of warnings, diplomatic efforts have also gained attention following reports of a preliminary framework for negotiations between Washington and Tehran. According to Al Arabiya English, which obtained key details of the proposed framework, one of the major suggestions involves transferring Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium to a mutually agreed third country or reducing its enrichment levels.

The proposal also envisages reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to international maritime traffic within seven days of an initial understanding between the two sides. Another significant element of the reported framework is the possibility of China acting as a guarantor to oversee the implementation and continuation of any eventual agreement. The draft further suggests holding direct negotiations between American and Iranian representatives in Doha, Qatar, instead of Istanbul.

Under the proposed arrangement, Iran's commitments regarding its nuclear programme and maritime security would be matched by steps from Washington to ease sanctions, blockades and other economic restrictions.

The framework also reportedly envisages an independent verification mechanism to monitor compliance before each stage of implementation. This would ensure that neither side makes major concessions without receiving corresponding and verifiable commitments from the other. A separate dispute-resolution mechanism involving mediators and guarantor countries has also been proposed to address disagreements or delays during the implementation of any agreement.

US delegation expected in Doha for direct negotiations

The possibility of direct negotiations has gained further significance following reports of progress in indirect discussions facilitated by regional mediators. According to a report by The Times of Israel, citing the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, an American delegation is expected to join Iranian officials in Doha for direct discussions following a reported breakthrough in indirect negotiations.

The proposed shift to Doha could provide a fresh diplomatic opportunity for Washington and Tehran to discuss the key issues keeping them apart. However, the reported framework remains a preliminary proposal, and neither side has publicly confirmed that a final agreement has been reached.

(With inputs from ANI)

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