Mojtaba Khamenei alive? Marco Rubio gives major update on Iran's Supreme Leader

Washington:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was wounded in US-Israeli attacks and has not been seen in public since assuming office, is alive and increasingly active, as negotiations continue between Washington and Tehran aimed at reaching a broader settlement to the conflict in West Asia.

Mojtaba Khamenei is increasingly engaging

Marco Rubio made the remarks while addressing the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, noting indications of continued involvement from the Iranian leadership amid ongoing regional tensions.

"I think there are indications out there that he (Mojtaba Khamenei) is increasingly engaging at some level," Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The comments come amid speculation over the status of Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since sustaining serious injuries on February 28 during an attack at the beginning of the war that killed his father, the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and several senior military leaders, raising questions about his health and role within Iran's leadership structure.

Rubio was testifying in front of the Senate panel as talks on ending the three-month-old war that has engulfed the Middle East and triggered a global energy crisis have stalled.

Rubio on deal with Iran

Rubio expressed hope about reaching an agreement with Iran but stressed that any sanctions relief would be contingent on Tehran significantly curbing its nuclear programme. "There is the prospect before us, which could happen today, it could happen tomorrow, it could happen next week," Rubio said.

He also noted that negotiations over Iran's nuclear activities, a key component of the broader peace talks, would be highly technical and could take several months to complete.

Rubio said that Tehran must agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping channel for Gulf oil and gas. "They have to announce very clearly 'The straits are now open, we're not charging a toll'." We will help remove the mines that they put in there, and they will not fire on ships."

He further said that Iran have to agree on negotiating severe and long-term limitations and/or cancellation of enrichment activity. "Iran is being sanctioned because they've highly enriched uranium, Iran is being sanctioned because of their nuclear activities, if they agree to give up those things, there will be sanctions relief," he added.

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