Moiz Abbas Shah, Pakistan Army major who claimed to capture Abhinandan, killed in encounter Moiz Abbas Shah served as a major in the Pakistan Army. Him and one other personnel were killed in gunfight with Tehreek-e-Taliban group Pakistan outfit in southern Waziristan region on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Major Moiz Abbas Shah, a 37-year-old officer in the Pakistan Army who had claimed to have captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, after the 2019 Balakot airstrikes was killed in an encounter with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in south Waziristan region.

Shah, a native of Chakwal and a member of the army’s elite Special Service Group (SSG), died while leading an anti-terror operation. Lance Naik Jibranullah, another soldier, was also killed in the gunfight, the Pakistan Army confirmed.

The killing highlights Pakistan’s deep-rooted and increasingly volatile relationship with militant groups within its borders. Once supported or tolerated by elements of the Pakistani state, the TTP has become a major internal threat, frequently targeting civilians and military personnel alike.

Abhinandan Varthaman’s capture after Balakot airstrikes

Major Shah drew attention in 2019 during the India-Pakistan standoff after the Pulwama terror attack. Following India's Balakot airstrikes, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flew a MiG-21 Bison jet during a retaliatory mission. He was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani Air Force jets and landed in Pakistan-occupied territory, where he was captured by the Pakistani military. Shah had claimed to have played a role in the capture, which became a symbolic moment in the confrontation between the two nations.

TTP's conflict with Pakistan forces

Formed in 2007 after the Pakistani Army’s siege of Islamabad’s Lal Masjid (Red Mosque), the TTP has its roots in the country's jihadist networks. One of its founding ideologues, Qari Hussain Mehsud, a former Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, trained suicide bombers for both TTP and Jaish.

Over the years, the group has evolved into a formidable insurgent force. Current TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud and several other leaders reportedly received training in camps run by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, with alleged support from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Many TTP fighters were also radicalised to target Pakistan’s Shia population.

In 2025 alone, 116 Pakistani soldiers have died in TTP attacks. This follows a deadly 2024, which saw over 1,200 military and police personnel killed in similar assaults, pointing to the growing challenge the group poses to Pakistan’s internal security.