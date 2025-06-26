Asim Munir attends funeral of Pakistan army major Moiz Abbas Shah who claimed to capture Abhinandan Varthaman Pakistani Army Major Moiz Abbas Shah was killed on Tuesday in an ambush carried out by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the South Waziristan region. He gained attention in 2019 after claiming to have captured Abhinandan Varthaman after the Balakot airstrikes in PoK.

New Delhi:

Pakistan’s Army Chief and Field Marshal Asim Munir attended the funeral of Moiz Abbas Shah, who claimed to capture to India Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in the aftermath of Balakot airstrikes by India in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2019.

Shah, serving as a major in the army, was killed in an ambush by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Tuesday in the south Wazrisitan region, according to multiple media reports.

Reports indicated that 14 Pakistani security personnel, including Shah, were killed in the TTP attack. Some social media accounts supportive of Pakistan claimed six personnel died in a separate clash in Sargodha, though official confirmation is lacking.

A widely circulated image on social media showed Munir offering prayers at the funeral. However, India TV could not independently verify the authenticity of the image.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)IAF Group Captain Abinandan Varthaman and slain Pakistan Army Major Moiz Abbas Shah

Abhinandan's capture after Balakot strikes

Following the airstrikes in Balakot, Shah had claimed to have captured Abhinandan during the 2019 India-Pakistan standoff. After his death, local media reported that Major Shah was the same officer who had saved Abhinandan Varthaman from a violent mob.

An old clip of his interview with Geo TV, when he was still a captain, has resurfaced on social media, showing him talking about the 2019 incident.

In the aftermath of Balakot airstrikes, Abhinandan flew a MiG-21 Bison during a retaliatory mission. In an aerial dogfight, his jet was shot down, and he ejected and landed in PoK, where he was taken into custody by the Pakistani military.

Abhinandan's capture had the become another confrontational aspect between the two nations until Islamabad decided to release days later.

What Asim Munir said on Moiz Abbas Shah's death

"Major Syed Moiz Abbas fought bravely in the face of resistance and ultimately laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism," said Munir, as quoted in a statement from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Shah’s funeral prayers were held at his native village, Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi.

TTP ambush

According to ISPR, the army operation in which Major Shah was killed also resulted in the deaths of 11 TTP terrorists and injuries to seven others. Another soldier, Lance Naik Jibran Ullah, aged 27, also lost his life during the gunfight.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was formed in 2007 as an umbrella organisation of various militant groups. It seeks to enforce a strict interpretation of Islamic law across Pakistan and has been responsible for numerous attacks on security forces in recent years.