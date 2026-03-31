Mohammad Tahir Anwar, brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, dies in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad:

Mohammad Tahir Anwar, brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, has reportedly died in Pakistan, with no clarity yet on the cause of his death. Notably, Tahir Anwar, who had long been linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group, was involved in the organisation’s activities for several years. The news about his death was announced through the outfit’s Telegram channel, which said his funeral will be held at 11 pm at Jamia Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur.

No official clarification yet on Tanwar's death

However, no official clarification is there on the circumstances surrounding his death and moreover, the announcement did not cite illness or any specific incident, leaving the cause unclear.

It should be noted that the Jaish-e-Mohammed has been linked to several major terror attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot airbase strike, the Uri attack that killed 19 soldiers, and the 2019 Pulwama bombing in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

India has carried out strikes against Jaish facilities inside Pakistan

In the past, India has carried out strikes targeting Jaish facilities inside Pakistan, including its headquarters in Bahawalpur, where several of Masood Azhar’s close relatives were killed.

In September last year, the Jaish-e-Mohammed indirectly acknowledged these losses for the first time with a JeM commander admitting that members of Azhar’s family died during India’s strike on Bahawalpur as part of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

The Operation Sindoor destroyed multiple terror facilities including the Bahawalpur complex and the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah suffered extensive damage. Over 10 relatives of Masood Azhar, including his sister, her husband, a nephew, a niece, and other children from his extended family, were among those killed in Opetration Sindoor. Several aides of the Jaish chief were also killed in the strike.

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