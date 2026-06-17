Modi-Trump meet LIVE: PM Modi, US President Trump to hold bilateral talks soon

Evian:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump today (June 17), on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The leaders are likely to discuss the situation in West Asia, the strategic Strait of Hormuz, energy imports from the United States, and the proposed bilateral trade agreement during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, according to the ANI sources.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi and President Trump met and exchanged greetings, and held a brief conversation on the sidelines of a G7 Summit outreach session in France's Evian. Both leaders met for the first time in nearly one-and-a-half years.

Indo-US relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes in May 2025. Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides have been looking at rebuilding the bilateral relationship. However, the ties came under fresh strain after three Indian sailors were killed last week following attacks on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.