June 17, 2026
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Modi-Trump meet LIVE: PM Modi, US President Trump to hold bilateral talks soon

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Modi-Trump meet LIVE: PM Modi and US President Trump meeting is seen as an opportunity for both leaders to take stock of progress in different areas of collaboration and further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Image Source : PTI (File)
Evian:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump today (June 17), on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The leaders are likely to discuss the situation in West Asia, the strategic Strait of Hormuz, energy imports from the United States, and the proposed bilateral trade agreement during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, according to the ANI sources.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi and President Trump met and exchanged greetings, and held a brief conversation on the sidelines of a G7 Summit outreach session in France's Evian. Both leaders met for the first time in nearly one-and-a-half years. 

Indo-US relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes in May 2025. Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides have been looking at rebuilding the bilateral relationship. However, the ties came under fresh strain after three Indian sailors were killed last week following attacks on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

Live updates :Modi-Trump meet

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  • 5:28 PM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi holds bilateral meeting German Chancellor

    On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, in Evian, France.     

     

  • 5:28 PM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi hold talks with EU Council president, European Commission president

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a trilateral meeting with EU Council president António Costa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Evian, France. 

     

  • 4:54 PM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi flags concerns over safety of seafarers

    At the G7 Summit outreach session on Tuesday, PM Modi urged world leaders to work together to secure global maritime routes. He stressed that international shipping lanes must remain safe as they are crucial for world trade and economic stability. The statement follows a recent incident in which three Indian crew members lost their lives during a US military strike on a merchant vessel near the coast of Oman. The event has triggered concern in India and led to calls for stronger protection for civilian seafarers operating in conflict-affected waters.

  • 4:53 PM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India-US ties

    India-US relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes in May 2025. Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides have been looking at rebuilding the bilateral relationship. However, the ties came under fresh strain after three Indian sailors were killed last week following attacks on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman.

  • 4:53 PM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi assists Trump onto G7 platform

    A video showing the warm camaraderie between PM Modi and Trump is circulating widely on social media. The clip is from the G7 Summit in France, where global leaders gathered to deliberate on pressing international issues. One particular moment that caught everyone’s attention was during a group photo session on stage. As the leaders assembled, PM Modi extended a helping hand when Trump appeared to struggle slightly while stepping up onto a platform. The US President then stepped aside to make way for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife to join the platform. After the photo was taken, the interaction continued, with Trump seen holding PM Modi’s hand while speaking to other global leaders.

     

  • 4:52 PM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi and Trump shake hands at G7 Summit

    Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French commune of Evian-les-Bains, marking their first face-to-face interaction in 16 months. The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake followed by a brief conversation. Visuals from the G7 Summit venue showed Prime Minister Modi warmly greeting US President Trump with a smile before the two leaders took their seats alongside other world leaders for the Outreach Session in Evian, France. 

  • 4:51 PM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What's on the cards

    According to sources, regional security developments, particularly the situation in West Asia and concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, are expected to feature prominently in the discussions. The two sides are also likely to explore ways to deepen collaboration in the energy sector. India and the United States have been working towards building a long-term energy partnership, with energy imports from the US expected to be an important topic during the talks. Trade relations are also expected to be on the agenda. Sources indicated that negotiations on a bilateral trade deal have reached the final stages, with work on the agreement likely to be completed within the next few weeks. The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for both leaders to review progress in key areas of cooperation and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

  • 4:51 PM (IST)Jun 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to hold bilateral meet with Trump

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France today. The two leaders are likely to hold a discussion on a plethora of issues aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across key sectors.

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