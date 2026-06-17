'Modi is calm, cool, and a total killer': Trump praises PM Modi at G7 Summit in France

Evian:

US President Donald Trump showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in France, describing the Indian leader as "calm, cool, and a total killer," while speaking at a working lunch attended by world leaders. The comments came during interactions on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where PM Modi participated in the Outreach Session alongside leaders of G7 nations and partner countries.

'Modi is calm, cool': Trump

In a light-hearted remark, Trump contrasted his own personality with that of the Prime Minister, saying, "Unlike PM Modi, who's calm, cool and a total killer... I am not. Look at him."

Trump has repeatedly spoken warmly of Prime Minister Modi, often praising his leadership style and political longevity. Earlier this month, he congratulated Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister, describing him as a "strong, healthy, and wise man" and expressing confidence that he would continue to lead the country successfully in the years ahead.

The interaction at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, marked the first face-to-face meeting between Modi and Trump in more than 16 months.

PM Modi to hold bilateral meet

PM Modi will shortly hold a bilateral meeting with US President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The two leaders are likely to hold a discussion on a plethora of issues aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across key sectors. According to sources, regional security developments, particularly the situation in West Asia and concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, are expected to feature prominently in the discussions. The two sides are also likely to explore ways to deepen collaboration in the energy sector.

The meeting comes at a crucial juncture in India-US ties, with both countries seeking to strengthen strategic cooperation while managing differences over trade and addressing evolving geopolitical developments, including recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, PM Modi met Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French commune of Evian-les-Bains on Tuesday, marking their first face-to-face interaction in 16 months. The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake followed by a brief conversation.

The brief interaction between the two leaders took place as the world leaders gathered for the event hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Visuals from the G7 Summit venue showed Prime Minister Modi warmly greeting US President Trump with a smile before the two leaders took their seats alongside other world leaders for the Outreach Session in Evian, France.

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