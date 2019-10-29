Image Source : TWITTER Modi in Riyadh: PM meets various Saudi ministers to discuss bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi will address the 'Future Investment Initiative Summit 2019' in Saudi Arabia in a while. The event is being held as 'Davos in Desert'. Leaders from across the globe will address issues like utilizing the investment to drive growth opportunities, enable innovation and disruptive technologies, and address global challenges.​

PM Modi in Riyadh FII meet: Latest Updates

2:29 PM: HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy had a productive meeting with PM Modi. Both dignitaries talked about efforts to improve energy cooperation between the two nations.

1:44 PM - With an emphasis on synergies for a sustainable future, PM Modi had an extensive meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

1:23 PM - The official engagements in Riyadh begin with a productive meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan. The PM Modi discussed ways to deepen business and cultural linkages.

Why FII is being held as Davos in Dessert

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors, and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment. This is the third edition of FII and it emphasizes continuing the construction of active global networks of various influential decision-makers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accompanied by high-level leaders from the business community. Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani is also slated to address the conference.

The Summit will be attended by more than 6000 people. Most importantly, the summit will have over 275 speakers and more than 30 public figures. The event will focus on issues from more than 25 sectors which will be addressed by world leaders from more than 30 countries.

There are three main themes of this event--- Sustainable Future, Technology for good and Advanced Society.

