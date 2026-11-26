Mississippi (US):

A family fishing trip ended in tragedy after a small aircraft carrying six people crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Mississippi coast in the United States on Tuesday, killing everyone on board. The victims, all members of an extended family from Florida, were returning from a fishing outing when their Cessna 210 went down in waters between Pascagoula and Horn Island. The crash triggered a major search-and-rescue operation involving the US Coast Guard and other agencies. After hours of searching, divers recovered the bodies of all six occupants from the aircraft's fuselage. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

Six members of Florida family killed in plane crash

The aircraft was piloted by 50-year-old Brent Stokes, who headed a marine contracting company based in Florida's Fort Myers. The other five people on board were his 16-year-old son, Hunter Stokes, his sister Arlyn Knox (43), her husband Michael Knox (43), and their two sons, Charles Holden Knox (12) and Truett Knox (10). Arlyn and Michael Knox were co-founders of Knox Technologies, an IT company established in Fort Myers in 2012. The families confirmed the deaths in a statement shared with The Associated Press, describing the trip as a celebration of the holiday season before they planned to return home.

"They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of our family. In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they gave us and how much love surrounds us now. We will carry them with us always," the statement added. The Jackson County Coroner's Office said autopsies were being conducted on Brent Stokes and Michael Knox, both of whom held pilot credentials.

Aircraft lost contact during flight

According to the US Coast Guard, the air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported losing contact with the aircraft at around 3:45 pm on Tuesday. The plane had departed from New Orleans and was headed towards Fort Myers in Florida.

Publicly available air traffic recordings suggest the pilot did not report any technical difficulties after take-off and no distress call was recorded before communication was lost. However, shortly before the aircraft disappeared from radar, an air traffic controller at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport alerted the pilot about precipitation and potentially unfavourable weather conditions in the area. Weather data from the nearest National Weather Service station in Pascagoula indicated light winds, no rainfall and extensive cloud cover around the time of the crash.

Aircraft made rapid descent before crashing

Flight tracking data analysed by Steven Arroyo, a retired airline captain with five decades of flying experience, indicated that the aircraft had been cruising at approximately 9,000 feet before beginning a sharp descent while turning to the right. "It's highly, highly irregular," Arroyo said. "I think it's safe to say this aircraft had some serious problems."

Aviation expert Todd Curtis, a former Boeing safety engineer, said the available air traffic recordings did not indicate anything unusual in the pilot's communications. However, he pointed to the possibility of aircraft icing under certain weather conditions, explaining that precipitation at temperatures below freezing can lead to ice accumulation, potentially affecting aircraft instruments and reducing lift.

The precise weather conditions encountered by the aircraft and whether icing played any role in the crash remain unconfirmed. Investigators have yet to establish what caused the plane to go down.

Coast Guard search operation and recovery

The Coast Guard and other emergency responders launched a search after the aircraft went missing. During the initial search, teams located three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's cabin floating in the water, Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros said, as per the Associated Press.

The aircraft eventually located was a Cessna 210 that had crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, between Pascagoula and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Divers subsequently recovered the victims from inside the fuselage.

Coast Guard Commander Trevor Blount, who coordinates search-and-rescue operations in the Mobile area, described the incident as heartbreaking. "While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families," he said.

The Page Field airport in Fort Myers also expressed grief over the loss, saying its community was "shocked and devastated." The airport added, "We have lost great friends and outstanding aviators."

FAA and NTSB to investigate crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will jointly investigate the crash to determine what caused the aircraft to go down. Both Brent Stokes and Michael Knox had obtained private pilot certificates in 2023, according to the FAA. The investigation is expected to examine the aircraft's flight data, weather conditions, communications with air traffic control and other factors that could have contributed to the crash.

(With inputs from AP)

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