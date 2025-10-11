Mississippi mass shooting: Four killed, 12 injured after Leland High School homecoming football game Mississippi mass shooting: Local law enforcement, assisted by state investigators, has launched a full-scale investigation into the mass shooting. Leland Police Chief Marcus Taylor said multiple shell casings and weapons were recovered from the scene.

Mississippi (US):

A late-night celebration in Mississippi's Leland, turned tragic when gunfire erupted following a high school homecoming football game, leaving four people dead and twelve others injured, local authorities confirmed on Saturday (October 11). The incident occurred around midnight on the city’s main street, where crowds had gathered after Leland High School’s homecoming game against Charleston High School. What began as a night of community celebration quickly descended into chaos as shots rang out, causing panic and confusion.

The shootings happened in the downtown area of the small town of Leland, Mississippi, where people had gathered following the game, said Simmons, who represents people in that region. Four other victims were taken to a hospital in Greenville and then flown to a larger hospital in the state capital city of Jackson, said Simmons, who is the senator for that region.

Simmons said he was confident the information is correct because he received updates from authorities with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating, as well as from other law enforcement authorities.

Victims and injuries

Police said the deceased included both young adults and teenagers, though their identities have not yet been released. Twelve others sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Medical personnel and first responders worked through the night to stabilise the victims. The injured were treated at South Delta Hospital and other nearby medical centers.

Police investigation underway

Local law enforcement, assisted by state investigators, has launched a full-scale investigation into the mass shooting. Leland Police Chief Marcus Taylor said multiple shell casings and weapons were recovered from the scene. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby shops and street cameras to identify the shooters. No arrests have been made yet, and investigators are currently working on leads related to possible gang involvement or personal disputes that may have triggered the violence.

Community in shock

The small Mississippi Delta community of Leland remains in shock following the tragedy. The annual homecoming game is typically a major event that brings together students, alumni, and families.

Mayor Linda Johnson expressed sorrow over the incident, saying, “This is heartbreaking for our town. A night that should have been filled with pride and celebration has been turned into tragedy.” She urged residents to stay strong and cooperate with police in the ongoing investigation.

Rising concerns over gun violence

The Mississippi shooting adds to a growing list of mass shootings in the United States, highlighting persistent concerns around gun accessibility and community safety. In 2025 alone, the US has already recorded hundreds of mass shooting incidents, according to national crime databases. As Leland mourns its losses, calls for increased security measures around school and community events are likely to intensify.