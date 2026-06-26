Missile alert triggers panic in Dubai, Interior Ministry issues clarification soon after; here's what happened

Dubai:

Residents across Dubai were briefly alarmed on Friday after authorities in the United Arab Emirates issued an incoming missile alert on mobile phones. However, within minutes, officials withdrew the warning and instructed the public to ignore the earlier notification, suggesting that the alert had likely been issued in error. The emergency message, sent by the UAE's Interior Ministry, was the first such public alert since the recent ceasefire in the Iran conflict.

It triggered panic among many residents as mobile phones simultaneously displayed the warning shortly after 5:15 pm local time. Soon after, authorities sent a second message asking people to "disregard the previous warning." Officials did not provide any detailed explanation about what caused the alert or whether it was linked to any real security threat.

Confusion follows weeks after Iran ceasefire

The unexpected notification came at a time when tensions in the region remain high despite the interim understanding between Iran and the United States aimed at reducing hostilities. Although no missile strike or aerial threat was confirmed, the alert unsettled residents because it was the first emergency warning issued in Dubai since the conflict entered a ceasefire phase. Authorities have not clarified whether the message resulted from a technical malfunction, a system error or another operational issue.

Fresh regional tensions continue despite diplomatic efforts

The alert also came a day after Iran was suspected of carrying out a drone attack on a commercial tanker off the coast of Oman. The alleged attack has added to concerns over Tehran's growing assertiveness in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes. The latest incident highlights that security concerns continue to persist in the Gulf region despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to maintain the interim agreement between Tehran and Washington.

UAE and Iran hold high-level diplomatic talks

Shortly after the alert was withdrawn, the UAE announced that Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of adhering to the interim understanding reached between Iran and the United States. The official statement quoted him as saying the UAE "emphasised the importance of full commitment" to the agreement. The statement further added, "Serious diplomacy and responsible dialogue are the optimal path for addressing all regional and international crises."

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