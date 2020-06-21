Multiple people shot in Minneapolis uptown district, several casualties feared

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Multiple people have been shot in Minneapolis uptown district, several casualties are feared.(Representational image)

Several people have been shot in uptown district in North Minneapolis in the United States on Sunday, police informed. A tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in uptown Minneapolis but did not provide further details about the shooting.

The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants. Calls and an email to Minneapolis police seeking more information weren't immediately returned.

According to reports, at least two people have died. Earlier city police tweeted that some 11 people who were injured in the shooting have been hospitalised.

Minneapolis was the city where the unarmed African-American man George Floyd was killed by a white police officer on May 25, which has led to widespread protests against racism and police brutalities across the US and also the world.

Meanwhile in Seattle, police were probing a shooting that killed one person and another critically injured inside the city's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

Calls to the police to report shots fired in Cal Anderson Park started coming in at about 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Seattle-based King 5 news reported.

"Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims," a police statement said.

Police said they were later informed that CHOP medics had taken the two victims to hospital. The 19-year-old victims died from his injuries, while the other person remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The police are reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for clues.

"The suspect or suspects fled and are still at large. There is no description at this time," the statement added.

(With inputs from AP and IANS)

