Miles away from Nepal, seven bodies wash ashore in Uttar Pradesh after devastating flash floods

Kathmandu:

At least seven bodies washed into Uttar Pradesh from Nepal after devastating floods days ago caused the death of 469 people till now. The bodies were found floating in rivers in the Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts of the state, which borders southern flood-hit Chitwan region. "Four unidentified bodies were recovered in the district on Thursday," Maharajganj district magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal told AFP. "We think they have been swept into India from Nepal following flash floods there."

As per Nepal's authorities, foreign nationals from over 30 countries are missing since Wednesday's tragedy. Of them, 288 are Indians, including 73 people who were working on a power project, and New Delhi is coordinating with Kathmandu is tracing the missing persons and helping the Himalayan nation in the rescue operation, as per the data provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Nepal issues fresh flood alert after dam burst in Tibet

The Nepal authorities on Friday issued a fresh flood warning as a barrier lake upstream on the Tibet side of the border has broken its banks. The Nepal Police in a statement said, "information has been received that a water dam has burst again on the Tibetan side. All security personnel, rescue workers, and the general public deployed in rescue and relief operations are requested to remain alert and immediately move to a safe location/report the incident."

3 killed in China

While the flash floods claimed 469 lives in Nepal, Chinese state media has confirmed that three people had also died in Tibet. It has also said that 499 local residents and 555 tourists have also been evacuated from disaster zone, as the situation continues to remain grim. Chinese state media has also said authorities have warned of high flood risk from a lake that was formed following the mudslide on Wednesday. It has said a heavy rain forecast was issued for next three days, forcing authorities to issue a warning over a "high risk of breaching and sending floodwaters downstream" from the lake.

"According to forecasts, inflows into the lake could reach about 3 million cubic metres over the next three days amid continued rainfall, increasing the risk of a breach that could send floodwaters downstream and potentially cause further damage in areas including Gyirong Port and elsewhere downstream", state news agency Xinhua reported late Thursday.

-With AFP Inputs

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Nepal issues fresh flood alert after dam burst in Tibet, urges officials to move to safer locations