Milan shocker: Ground worker dies after getting sucked into plane engine at Bergamo airport | VIDEO Volotea airline confirmed that 154 passengers were on board, along with six crew members, including two pilots and four cabin crew.

Milan:

A man died after being sucked into an aircraft engine on the taxiway at Milan Bergamo Airport in Italy on Tuesday morning, according to local media reports. The individual is believed to have been a member of the ground staff who ran onto the tarmac and into the path of a Volotea Airbus A319, which was taxiing for takeoff to Asturias, Spain.

Volotea airline confirmed that 154 passengers were on board, along with six crew members, including two pilots and four cabin crew. In a statement posted on X, the airline said it is providing full support to affected passengers and crew, including psychological assistance.

The incident occurred at Orio al Serio Airport, also known as Milano Bergamo, one of Italy’s busiest airports, which handled over 17 million passengers in 2024. Airport operations were suspended at 10:20 am following the fatal event.

Footage from the scene shows the aircraft stationary on the tarmac as emergency responders and airport personnel carried out necessary procedures.

Airport operator SACBO acknowledged a “problem that occurred on the taxiway” and stated that authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Reports indicate that the man was pulled into the engine just as the aircraft was preparing for departure, resulting in his death.

As a result of the shutdown, nine flights were diverted, six were rerouted, and eight departures were cancelled.