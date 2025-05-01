Mike Waltz to quit as Trump’s National Security Advisory over Signal chat leak controversy: Reports Mike Waltz on March 26 had claimed "full responsibility" for mistakenly adding the journalist to the group chat in which top American officials discussed impending strikes in Yemen.

Washington:

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who is in controversy for sending details of airstrike plans in the messaging app Signal, will step down from his post, US media reported on Thursday.

Mike Waltz on March 26 had claimed "full responsibility" for mistakenly adding the journalist to the group chat in which top American officials discussed impending strikes in Yemen.

"I take full responsibility. I built the group; my job is to make sure everything's coordinated," Waltz had told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, adding that he does not personally know Goldberg, the journalist who was added to the chat.

Earlier, the Atlantic in March had released details of plans for US airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen that were mistakenly shared by Waltz with its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, on Signal.